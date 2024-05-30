University of Wisconsin alum arrested at anti-Israel encampment after allegedly trying to disarm police officer

County of Dane

A University of Wisconsin-Madison alum was arrested on Friday after he allegedly tried to disarm a police officer of her wooden baton.

According to ABC 33, Jeffrey Brown, a UW-Madison alum, allegedly took an officer to the ground at the encampment in an attempt to strip her wooden baton. The incident took place during an anti-Israel occupation of campus.

When detectives showed up at Brown’s apartment on Friday, he allegedly said he wouldn’t talk to them and closed his door.

A different officer saw Brown on Friday and arrested him.

Brown is charged with one count of battery to a law enforcement officer and one count of disarming a peace officer, both felonies.

Brown faces more than six years in jail if convicted.



