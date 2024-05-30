Opinion
Video
About
Writers
News team
Higher Education Fellows
Young Journalists
Alumni
Contributors
Join Us
Become a Young Journalist
Become a Fellow
Become a Donor
Send a tip
Send A Tip
Campuses
No results

University of Wisconsin alum arrested at anti-Israel encampment after allegedly trying to disarm police officer

​A University of Wisconsin-Madison alum was arrested on Friday after he allegedly tried to disarm a police officer of her wooden baton.

Trending
1
Making porn videos 'shouldn't cost me tenure': ousted university chancellor

By Adam Sabes 

2
Meet the University of Texas at Austin students and staff arrested at Hamas-endorsed protest

By Campus Reform 

3
SJP chapters organize to 'surround the White House' after Hamas, other terror orgs call on students to 'beseige' Biden's residence

By Adam Sabes 

4
Rep. Rashida Tlaib visits Hamas-endorsed campus encampment, is 'disappointed in' university president

By Campus Reform Correspondent  

5
UCLA med students alarmingly sub-standard, as school 'cuts corners', admits applicants based on race

By Adam Sabes 

6
Even after condemning her ideas as 'racist' UCSF still employs medical prof who suggested that 'Zionist doctors' are a threat to patients

By Adam Sabes 

County of Dane
Adam Sabes | Deputy Editor
May 30, 2024, 4:38 pm ET

A University of Wisconsin-Madison alum was arrested on Friday after he allegedly tried to disarm a police officer of her wooden baton.

According to ABC 33, Jeffrey Brown, a UW-Madison alum, allegedly took an officer to the ground at the encampment in an attempt to strip her wooden baton. The incident took place during an anti-Israel occupation of campus.

When detectives showed up at Brown’s apartment on Friday, he allegedly said he wouldn’t talk to them and closed his door.

[RELATED: SJP chapters organize to ‘surround the White House’ after Hamas, other terror orgs call on students to ‘beseige’ Biden’s residence]

A different officer saw Brown on Friday and arrested him.

Brown is charged with one count of battery to a law enforcement officer and one count of disarming a peace officer, both felonies.

[RELATED: Yale students call for ‘open intifada,’ say activists should ‘escalate disruption’ and ‘paralyze all aspects of normal life’]

Brown faces more than six years in jail if convicted.


Share this article
Staff image

More articles like this