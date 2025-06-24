University of Wisconsin funds student group with $136k to distribute sex toys and ‘interactive’ programming

The University of Wisconsin–Madison (UW–Madison) has allocated approximately $136,000 in student fees to the student group “Sex Out Loud” (SOL) for the 2025–2026 academic year.

The funding total is based upon a General Student Services Fund (GSSF) budget report reviewed by The Madison Federalist.

Sex Out Loud is part of Qouncil, the university coalition of LGBTQ+ organizations. SOL advertises “free and confidential peer to peer counseling,” as well as a “stocked library” and “free safer sex supplies (including condoms, lube, sex dams, gloves, and more).”

The university approved over $94,000 for Sex Out Loud salaries, such as the program facilitator, who provides presentations on “pleasure, kink, birth control, STIs, HIV/AIDS, LGBTQ health.” The student group encourages applications from “LGBTQ+ persons, people of color, and self-identifying men.”

[RELATED: Smith College offers $5K course for teens on ‘queer love stories’ and ‘reproductive justice’]

Sex Out Loud staff includes a program coordinator as well as an outreach coordinator, who operates the group’s Instagram page. It features advertisements for events like “Sex After Dark,” which included a “sex toy giveaway.”

The “4play all day” post asks, “What C**S first?” and promotes “4 ways to play!”

An additional $22,400 is earmarked for supplies. The group allows students to request “safer sex supplies” via an online form, which offers dozens of options, including condoms, lubricants, and various black latex products.

SOL also promotes brands like “Cute Little F*****s” and “The Tool Shed.” Students can also serve as a “Condom Conduit” to “help Sex Out Loud distribute condoms and other safer sex supplies throughout dorms, campus housing, classes, and other facilities.”

Campus Reform received an automatic email response from Sex Out Loud stating that their supply service “will continue our safer sex supply order form over the summer, however, there will be longer wait times for orders.”

The UW-funded group also promotes birth control methods such as “The Implant” and “The IUD,” but does not appear to promote abstinence or marital values.

Elsewhere the group directs students to Planned Parenthood for “STI testing, pregnancy testing,” and “emergency contraception.”

[RELATED: Tulane University hosts summer program teaching ‘queer theory’ and ‘black feminism’ to high schoolers]

Students may request 60- to 90-minute sex-related programs. These “interactive” presentations cover topics such as “Ethical Porn,” “Advanced Pleasure,” “Kink,” and “Masturbation.”

The GSSF budget also includes $4,000 for advertising, $4,000 for travel expenses, and $5,500 labeled as “miscellaneous expenses.”

Campus Reform reached out to the University of Wisconsin–Madison for comment but has not received a response. This article will be updated accordingly.