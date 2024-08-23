University psychologists publish ‘framework’ to combat ‘systemic racism,’ ‘white supremacy’

A Western Michigan University professor has helped develop a research framework for psychologists wanting to undo the effects of “systemic racism” that he believes dominates American society.



Western Michigan’s press release on Aug. 14 describes the framework for “cross-racial/ethnic solidarity research,” co-created by Dr. Samuel Beasley, as “a foundation for psychologists committed to dismantling systemic racism.” Researchers can use that foundation “to address the structural inequalities that perpetuate racial oppression,” according to the university.



The project was published in American Psychologist, the American Psychological Association’s (APA) “flagship journal.” The APA is committed to pushing Diversity, Equity, and Inclusion (DEI) principles, and in 2023, it opposed the Supreme Court’s striking down of affirmative action in higher education, saying the decision would “worsen underrepresentation of certain racial and ethnic groups at higher education institutions.”



Beasley teaches as an associate professor at Western Michigan’s Department of Counselor Education and Counseling Psychology. His research interests include “[p]redictors of academic outcomes among Black college students” and “[m]en of color in the professional psychology pipeline.”



Beasley’s partner in the project, Donna Demanarig, who goes by the pronouns “she/her/siya,” said that the framework is meant to combat white supremacy: “We hope that our cross-racial/ethnic solidarity framework will provide a foundation for psychologists who wish to challenge and dismantle the structure that upholds White supremacy through an interdisciplinary and social justice approach.”



Demanarig is an assistant teaching professor of psychology at the University of Massachusetts at Dartmouth. Her research interests include “[d]ecolonization of psychology” and “[m]ulticultural issues.” One of her current research activities is “[c]onservatism and colonial Mentality effects on mental health outcomes for Filipinx Americans.”



The framework developed by Beasley and Demanarig is not the only instance of racial identity politics influencing academic work in higher education.



In March, the National Science Foundation gave $50,000 to a pair of researchers from Boise State University in Idaho to promote research into “white supremacist extremism.” The Foundation also issued an almost $9 million grant to study “blackness” in STEM in 2022, and $1 million to three universities to impose gender ideology in biology classes.



Campus Reform contacted Western Michigan University, Samuel Beasley, and Donna Demanarig for comment. This story will be updated accordingly.