University will host annual ‘Transgiving’ dinner for trans students and allies

Oakland University in Rochester, Michigan, will host its third annual “Transgiving Chosen Family Dinner” on Nov. 25 as part of its month-long campaign to celebrate transgender and nonbinary identities.

The event is organized by the school’s Gender and Sexuality Center and advertised as a “trans-affirming table for the entire OU campus community.”

“Everyone deserves a peaceful holiday meal,” the flyer reads.

[RELATED: Leftists ditch Thanksgiving with conservative relatives: LISTEN]

The term “chosen family” is used by the LGBTQ+ community to describe relationships formed outside biological families, often as a response to perceived lack of acceptance. The event encourages students to build “affirming” communities based on identity and lifestyle, rather than traditional family ties.

Screenshot obtained from @ou_gsc on Instagram.

OU’s Gender and Sexuality Center promoted the event on Instagram and the university’s website, where it is listed alongside other November programming for Transgender and Nonbinary Celebration Month. Additional events include an “asexual and aromantic community night,” a “gender together” support group, and a “trans and nonbinary community night.”

[RELATED: Student government email claims Thanksgiving celebrates ‘theft’ and ‘destruction’]

The Gender and Sexuality Center also hosts annual drag shows, “lavender graduation” ceremonies, and “pride proms” for LGBTQ+ students. Its official website features a map of more than 40 gender-neutral restrooms across campus.

Campus Reform reported OU’s Transgiving event last year, as well as similar events at Yale University and Northern Michigan University.

Campus Reform contacted Oakland University and the Gender and Sexuality Center for comment. This story will be updated accordingly.