UNT removes university-sponsored 'Pride Week' events to comply with anti-DEI law

In order to comply with a recently passed anti-DEI (Diversity, Equity, and Inclusion) law, a public university in Denton, Texas has canceled LGBT-themed events that were originally planned for “Pride Week” this March.

On Feb. 9, University of North Texas (UNT) campus libraries were reportedly informed via email by the university’s legal counsel that hosting such events would be a violation of Senate Bill 17, which eliminates DEI offices and programming at Texas public colleges.

As previously covered by Campus Reform, SB 17 alleges that such DEI offices sponsor “differential treatment” and “special benefits” to people based on various characteristics like race or ethnicity.

“I know that this is disappointing and frustrating as we are all working to support our students and we believed we were within acceptable parameters,” the email said, according to the Denton Record-Chronicle. “As we go through this first year under SB17 we will learn more about what is acceptable and where we need to change direction.”

Although the message was not specific about the activities that UNT planned for Pride Week, some UNT staff have clarified the impact of the cancellations, as reported by the North Texas Daily.

According to the outlet, UNT spokesperson Kelley Reese said that the university will still recognize “Pride Month,” but “any event the university funds must focus on the history of the culture being celebrated in order to be compliant with the law.”

Reese also reportedly told the North Texas Daily that the law “does not apply to student organizations.”

The outlet also reports that the University Program Council’s scheduled drag show will now be canceled as a result of the law. Last April, the university held a drag show which featured “student drag queen performers” and a man from RuPaul’s Drag Race.

Campus Reform has reported various instances of schools discontinuing leftist programming in order to comply with anti-DEI laws.

In August 2023, Campus Reform reported that UNT ended its Inclusion, Diversity, Equity and Access (IDEA) office as a result of SB 17’s passage.

In January, Florida International University ended its “Division of Diversity, Equity, and Inclusion” after the Florida Department of Education voted to ban taxpayer funding for college programs that “categorize individuals based on race or sex for the purpose of differential or preferential treatment.”

Campus Reform has contacted UNT for comment. This article will be updated accordingly.