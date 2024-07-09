USF expels student 'one assignment' away from graduation afterjoining Hamas-endorsed protest

A University of South Florida student expelled a student who was “one assignment” away from graduation after she participated in an anti-Israel encampment.

According to WFLA, Victoria Hinckley was one of several Tampa Bay Students for a Democratic Society members who organized an anti-Israel encampment toward the end of April.

Five USF students were arrested during the two-day encampment. according to the report. Protesters were seen using wood shields and umbrellas to protect themselves from being arrested.

“I was only one assignment away from having my full diploma,” Hinckley said. “It was extremely frightening to see USF call out that much force.”

Hinckley wasn’t among those arrested but the university accused her of violating university policy.

“I had a formal hearing where they called witnesses from USF side, and I was able to have my witnesses there as well, and they found me allegedly responsible for six charges, including possession of weapons and firearms, which I did not have,” Hinckley said.

The University of South Florida said in a statement that the protest violated university policy.

“The University of South Florida values free speech and protecting the constitutional right for individuals and groups on campus to gather and express themselves. This includes protests and demonstrations that have occurred many times on our campuses without incident. However, those activities must remain peaceful and there are consequences for violating the law or university policies. USF has been clear that violence, threats, harassment and disruptions will not be tolerated,” a USF spokesperson wrote.