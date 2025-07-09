UT Austin ends 40-year partnership with DEI-focused business group

The University of Texas at Austin has ended a 40-year relationship with a business program as a result of state and federal anti-Diversity, Equity, and Inclusion (DEI) policies.

According to an email obtained by Poets and Quants, a business school magazine, the university’s McCombs School of Business ended its partnership with the Consortium for Graduate Study in Management.

“Due to recent changes in state and federal policies regarding Diversity, Equity, and Inclusion (DEI) programs, UT Austin has notified us that they will be ending our formal partnership,” the email says.

The email, written by Vice President for Graduate Programs Michael Bates, continues to say that the change in legislation was the only reason for the university’s decision.

“This separation is not a reflection of the value or quality of our work together,” it states. “UT Austin has made clear that this decision is purely driven by regulatory compliance requirements, not by any dissatisfaction with our partnership or mission.”

Diversity in business is a central part of the Consortium’s mission, making it a target for anti-DEI legislation.

“Our mission, through the strength of our growing alliance and extended network, is to enhance diversity and inclusion in global business education and leadership by striving to reduce the significant underrepresentation of African Americans, Hispanic Americans and Native Americans in both our member schools’ enrollments and the ranks of global management,” the organization’s website says.

President Trump signed an executive order in January seeking to eliminate DEI practices at universities that receive federal funding.

Texas passed S.B. 17 in 2023 to ban DEI initiatives at public universities, and some lawmakers pushed state board of regents to comply with the law earlier this year.

“Since SB 17 took effect, and with President Trump’s return to the White House prompting further executive actions in alignment with our lead, the private sector has also embraced similar steps,” several lawmakers wrote in a letter to various university regents.

“It is imperative for Texas institutions to comply with state law, ensuring consistency with these broader shifts and preventing conflicts with federal regulations, thereby safeguarding against the potential loss of federal funding,” they continued.

UT Austin previously announced changes to comply with S.B. 17, including removing support for segregated graduation ceremonies. The school also began an audit of its website for DEI terms in December.

Campus Reform contacted the McCombs School of Business for comment. This article will be updated accordingly.