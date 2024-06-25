UT Austin lays off public relations staff after 'crises' following anti-Israel protests, DEI ban

The University of Texas at Austin laid off around 19 to 20 people in its communications and marketing department after the institution was brought under a microscope with the state’s DEI ban and anti-Israel protests.

According to KERA, administrators notified those impacted within the University Marketing and Communications, telling them that the cuts are needed so the institution can focus on “managing reputational issues and crises.”

Those familiar with the decision told KERA that 19 to 20 people were laid off and told their last day is Aug. 31, which is nearly a quarter of the department.

In a letter to the department, Vice President and Chief Communications Officer Emily Reagan said “crises” were to blame for the layoffs, but didn’t further elaborate.

[RELATED: Meet the UT-Austin lawyer arrested at Hamas-endorsed protest, who wrote ‘We advance our struggle’ after Oct. 7 attack]

“[N]ow, more than ever, it is critical for our central marketing and communications function to focus intently on managing reputational issues and crises,” Reagan wrote. She added that she would take a new position and the university would start a “national search” for a new vice president, someone who could help “proactively manag[e] issues and crises at the top.”

“It has become clear that we need greater strength in crisis communications, and the crises we have faced have made it difficult to invest properly in our brand, impact and long-run reputation,” Reagan added.

A UT Austin spokesman said the department was being restructured but didn’t comment further.

Over 100 people, including students and staff, were arrested during an anti-Israel protest on campus in late April, but the university wasn’t initially clear how students would be disciplined.

[RELATED: Catholic university in Chicago gives several AWARDS to terrorism-loving SJP chapter that argued ‘Resistance is justified’]

In initial comments, UT Austin spokesman Brian Davis said students arrested weren’t allowed back on campus. That statement would be walked back completely, later saying that students who were arrested could come on the campus.

KERA reported that Davis was laid off.

UT Austin over the spring semester was also forced to deal with the state’s DEI ban, resulting in the elimination of many jobs at the institution.