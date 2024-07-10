UT Austin offers probation to some students arrested at Hamas-endorsed protest

The University of Texas at Austin will offer probation to some students arrested at an anti-Israel protest on campus in late April.

According to KUT, UT Austin officials sent letters to students outlining their alleged violation of campus policies, which included failure to comply with directives and disrupting teaching and learning during an anti-Israel protest.

The outlet obtained four letters sent to students. Three of the letters outline a “deferred suspension” offer, which is similar to probation.

If students agree to the deferred suspension, the disciplinary action won’t appear on their official transcripts if they don’t violate university policies again.

[RELATED: Meet the University of Texas at Austin students and staff arrested at Hamas-endorsed protest]

Students who accept the deferred suspension will also be required to take a test proving they understand speech and assembly policies on campus and score 90%.

According to the report, students who accept the deferred suspension will also be required to state in writing that they will be suspended if they violate more university policies.

Not all students will receive a deferred suspension.

[RELATED: Meet the UT-Austin lawyer arrested at Hamas-endorsed protest, who wrote ‘We advance our struggle’ after Oct. 7 attack]

The fourth letter obtained by the outlet states that the student would be suspended after being accused of damaging property. He will be suspended for two years and can reapply to the university following the two-year suspension.

Over 130 individuals were arrested during the protests on April 24 and April 29.