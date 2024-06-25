Utah governor signs resolution blocking enforcement of Biden Title IX overhaul

Utah Republican Gov. Spencer Cox signed a resolution that would block state officials from enforcing the Biden administration’s new Title IX regulations.

The resolution was signed on Friday after Cox called a special session for lawmakers in an attempt to use a new law to block the enforcement of the Biden administration’s new Title IX rules in the state.

The resolution, H.C.R, 301, blocks state officials from enforcing portions of the new Title IX regulations that are in conflict with state law.

Specifically, the Title IX regulations conflict with a new law that Cox signed in January which forces schools and other government facilities to require transgender students to use the bathroom which correlates with their sex at birth, according to the Salt Lake Tribune.

ABC News reported that Title IX violations could occur if a transgender individual isn’t allowed to use a bathroom that aligns with their gender identity. Another violation could happen if someone isn’t referred to by their preferred pronoun.

Lawmakers in the state passed the Constitutional Sovereignty Act earlier this year, which creates a formal process for the legislature to fight against laws and regulations they deem might be unconstitutional.

Utah House Speaker Mike Schultz said the state is protecting women by the resolution’s passage.

“I want to point out that this was the Biden administration, unelected bureaucrats, that put this rule in place,” Schultz said, according to KUER. “IX was a great piece of legislation passed in 1972 meant to protect women and that’s what we’re upholding in the state of Utah.”

The Utah Senate Democratic Caucus said that the state risks violating the federal government’s Supremacy Clause, which states that federal law trumps those of each state.

“This represents a misguided and unconstitutional directive that jeopardizes the future of our state’s education system,” the Democratic Caucus said, according to ABC 4. “By rejecting these regulations, we risk losing $696 million in federal funds that sustain our public education system.”