Utah lawmakers hold special session in attempt to block Biden's Title IX overhaul

Lawmakers in Utah met on Wednesday for a special session in an attempt to use a new law to block the enforcement of the Biden administration’s new Title IX rules in the state.

Utah Governor Spencer Cox signed a bill in January that forces schools and other government facilities to require transgender students to use the bathroom which correlates with their sex at birth, according to the Salt Lake Tribune.

ABC News reported that Title IX violations could occur if a transgender individual isn’t allowed to use a bathroom that aligns with their gender identity. Another violation could happen if someone isn’t referred to by their preferred pronoun.

The new Title IX rules directly conflict with Utah’s transgender bathroom law.

Lawmakers in the state passed the Constitutional Sovereignty Act earlier this year, which creates a formal process for the legislature to fight against laws and regulations they deem might be unconstitutional.

If lawmakers declare the law or rule unconstitutional, state officials would be told not to comply with the federal rule or law, barring a court intervention.

A federal judge in Kentucky on Monday blocked the Biden administration’s Title IX overhaul from being implemented in Kentucky, Indiana, Ohio, Tennessee, Virginia and West Virginia.

According to PBS, a different federal judge on Friday temporarily blocked the new Title IX rule from going into effect in Idaho, Louisiana, Mississippi and Montana