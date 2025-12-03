UW–Madison students report new wave of violent political stickers across campus

Students at the University of Wisconsin–Madison found a new round of politically violent stickers across campus on Nov. 19. The discovery follows similar images posted earlier in November, according to a collection of images shared online by The Madison Federalist.

The stickers displayed messages such as “Sinwar Lives,” referencing Hamas leader Yahya Sinwar, along with slogans including “Speak their language” paired with a cartoon showing a figure punching a pig. Others read “Zionism = Nazi,” “Death to Israel,” and “The only good fascist is a dead one.”

One depiction showed a masked figure being shot in the head.

Campus Reform asked UW–Madison about the repeated appearance of these stickers, including whether the individuals responsible had been identified and what steps were being taken to protect students.

John Lucas, assistant vice chancellor of public affairs and institutional communications, told Campus Reform that the university “condemns violence of all kinds, including political violence.”

“A number of recent stickers were found off campus in the City of Madison,” Lucas said. “If stickers are found on campus, they can be reported to UWPD to be investigated and removed. A police investigation is ongoing. If a student is in need of support of any kind, they are encouraged to reach out and meet with our Office of Student Assistance and Support.”

Ben Rothove, chairman of the UW–Madison College Republicans and editor-in-chief of The Madison Federalist, told Campus Reform that politically motivated vandalism is not new on campus.

“UW–Madison is an extremely left-leaning university. Its faculty is overwhelmingly progressive, as is its student body. This is not the only celebration of political violence spotted in Madison this year-shortly after Charlie Kirk’s assassination, chalkings appeared near campus celebrating his death,” Rothove said.

He said the repeated appearance of violent imagery reflects deeper issues regarding the treatment of conservative students.

“UW–Madison needs to take concerns about intellectual diversity seriously. When far-left views are normalized and center-right views are demonized, it creates an environment of censorship and radicalism,” Rothove said.

Rothove also told Campus Reform that he was “especially appalled by the shocking display of antisemitism on the stickers celebrating Oct. 7 and Hamas terrorist Yahya Sinwar.”

The university’s police department continues to investigate the source of the stickers, and students may report similar images directly to UWPD for review.