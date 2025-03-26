Vermont Planned Parenthood student group holds 'Cat Yoga Sessions' to protest Vance appearance in state

A pro-abortion student group at the University of Vermont organized two “Cat Yoga Sessions” this past week to protest a prior comment made by Vice President Vance on “childless cat ladies.”

The university’s Planned Parenthood Generation Action (PPGA) chapter hosted the sessions on Wednesday, March 19. The event appears to be in response to Vance’s recent skiing trip in Vermont.

“Current VP JD Vance has referred to VP Harris and other progressive women leaders as ‘Childless Cat Ladies,’” the group’s Instagram post announcing the event says. The students held the “Cat Yoga Sessions” to “demonstrate that this is not the dig on us child-free and cat-loving women Vance hoped it would be.”

Vance originally made his comment during an interview with Tucker Carlson in 2021 and reiterated the point during the 2024 presidential campaign. During the interview, Vance took issue with the fact that the Democratic Party was partly run by “a bunch of childless cat ladies who are miserable at their own lives and the choices that they’ve made and so they want to make the rest of the country miserable, too.”

“It’s just a basic fact — you look at Kamala Harris, Pete Buttigieg, AOC — the entire future of the Democrats is controlled by people without children,” he said. “And how does it make any sense that we’ve turned our country over to people who don’t really have a direct stake in it?”

In an interview with The New York Times last year, Vance clarified his stance was to criticize those who choose to not have children for reasons such as climate change making the world unlivable for future generations.

“What I was definitely trying to illustrate ultimately in a very inarticulate way is that I do think that our country has become almost pathologically anti-child,” Vance said.

Proceeds from the student group’s “Cat Yoga Sessions” will be going to Queen City Cats organziation in Burlington, according to the Instagram post.

Planned Parenthood Generation Action is a national student organization with over 350 local chapters at universities.

In addition to protesting the vice president, the University of Vermont’s local chapter has hosted various sex-based events. For example, the student group hosted a “Condom Craft Night” on Monday, “combining creativity and sex positivity.”

Other recent events by the student group include “Sex Trivia” and “Period Product Drive.”

Campus Reform contacted Planned Parenthood Generation Action at the University of Vermont for comment. This article will be updated accordingly.