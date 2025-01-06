Vermont State University hosts ‘Building Anti-Racist White Educators’ workshop to deal with so-called ‘unconscious biases’

Vermont State University is hosting a monthly workshop to promote “anti-racism” in education.

The workshop, titled “Building Anti-Racist White Educators (BARWE) Reading & Inquiry Series,” will have its first meeting on Feb. 14.

The event description seems to accuse white teachers of being inherently guilty of certain faults and biases despite their good intentions: “White teachers, even those with experience and compassion, can unconsciously cause pain to students of color in their classrooms.”

“Through consistent study and reflection, these unconscious biases can be slowly addressed and educators can make changes to better support the academic, social and emotional well-being of students of color,” it continues.

“We hope that through regular reflection and conversation, you can get better at recognizing and resisting your biases and the impact they have on your students and colleagues of color,” the event description concludes.

The BARWE series participants will meet in February, March, April, and May for sessions lasting an hour and a half.

Many colleges and universities have similarly expressed commitment to controversial “anti-racist” principles, which have been widely criticized for promoting discrimination and divisiveness in the name of combating racism.

Some schools, for example, such as Drexel University, the University of Connecticut, and the University of California, San Francisco, have collectively offered hundreds of thousands of dollars to promote “anti-racist” research.

Other universities, like Vermont State University, also offer anti-racist workshops. For example, New Mexico University organized a workshop called: “Teaching that Promotes Antiracism for Health Equity: It’s Easier than You May Think” in September 2023.

Faculty members who participated were given a “tool for self-evaluating their educational materials for biases, errors, and missed opportunities.”

Campus Reform contacted Vermont State University for comment. This story will be updated accordingly.