‘Vindication at the death of an oppressor’: Trans university admin fired for celebrating the murder of Charlie Kirk

A transgender university administrator was recently fired after being exposed for making incendiary remarks online in the wake of the murder of Charlie Kirk.

Paula Sophia Schonauer, a man who identifies as a woman and who served as the director of counseling at Oklahoma City University, was fired after making a series of posts celebrating the assassination of Charlie Kirk.

[RELATED: Rutgers professor known as ‘Dr. Antifa’ flees to Europe after petition to remove him]

“As a target of Charlie Kirk, I must admit there is a grudging satisfaction that one who has wielded hate and stochastic terrorism is getting a taste of his own medicine,” Schonauer wrote in a Facebook post.

“I cannot, however, feel empathy for him,” he continued. “He helped construct the very conditions that took his life and did so gleefully. Do not shame me for feeling a certain amount of vindication at the death of an oppressor.”

Libs of TikTok made a post on Sept. 16 exposing the comments and tagging the university for comment. Nearly a month later, the account made a follow-up post announcing Schonauer’s termination.

[RELATED: University president accused of race-based hiring under fire for alleged plagiarism]

The university appeared to disavow Schonauer’s comments in a statement to The Advocate, writing, “We hold our employees to high standards of conduct, and we act with the well-being of our entire university community in mind. While we cannot provide details on specific personnel situations, we can say we remain firmly committed to fostering a safe, welcoming, and affirming campus.”

All relevant parties have been contacted for comment. This article will be updated accordingly.

Follow Austin Browne on X and Instagram.