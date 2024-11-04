Virginia Tech to provide students with therapy dogs, 'free gentle yoga,' and 'guided stretching' on election day

Virginia Tech plans to host several Election Day events that include therapy dogs, free yoga, and “guided stretching.”

A webpage on Virginia Tech’s website that details the various events states that therapy dogs, art, free coffee, and guided stretching will be offered on Election Day in the library.

On election night, “free gentle yoga and meditation” will be offered by the Virginia Tech graduate school.

Following the election, on Wednesday, the graduate school will host therapy dogs and several events aimed at “restorative practices.”

Virginia Tech isn’t the only school hosting similar events for its students and staff.

The University of Michigan School of Social Work is hosting the event “Art Therapy and Post-Election Processing,” which is planned for Thursday following Tuesday’s Election Day.

”Join us for an empowering art therapy workshop designed to help you explore and process the emotions stirred up by the election season,” an event page states. “In a safe and supportive environment, you’ll connect with others while expressing your thoughts and feelings through creative, guided art activities. Whether you’re experiencing stress, hope, frustration, or uncertainty, this workshop will give you the tools to channel your emotions and gain clarity. No artistic experience is needed—just come as you are, and let the process of creating provide some peace and perspective.

At the University of Oregon, its health department is hosting “election week therapy” on Tuesday.

According to three event pages, the university’s heath services department will bring therapy goats, dogs, and even “Quacktavious the Therapy Duck.”

After former President Donald Trump won the 2016 election, Virginia Tech University offered counseling to students.

“I hope that every person will take extra time today to consider this context and care for those around them. The strength of the Hokie community has long been notable but not every member of our community has felt they belong,” Virginia Tech’s director of intercultural engagement center, Tricia Smith, wrote at the time.



