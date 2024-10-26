Virginia university student body presidents demand meeting with Youngkin amid changes to DEI programs

Several student body presidents at universities in Virginia are demanding to meet with Governor Glenn Youngkin amid changes being made to Diversity, Equity, and Inclusion programs.

The letter, written by student body presidents at George Mason University, James Madison University, Longwood University, University of Mary Washington, Virginia Tech University, Virginia Commonwealth University, University of Virginia, Norfolk State University, Christopher Newport University, and the College of William & Mary was sent on Tuesday to Youngkin, according to the Richmond Times Dispatch.

Younkin’s administration previously asked to see syllabi from two state universities in order to determine if DEI was being pushed on students. Following the request, students protested the move by the Republican governor’s administration.

Following the request, VCU and George mason both dropped a requirement for students to take DEI courses.

“Recent politically driven changes to offices and programs that offer academic support, community-building opportunities, safe spaces for mental health discussions, trusted mentors, and professional development have left many students fearful for the future of the services they rely on for both their education and personal growth,” the letter written by the 10 student body presidents’ says. ”We respectfully request a meeting with you to discuss student experiences at the universities we represent to ensure that student voices are actively heard and centered in the decisions shaping our education and future.”

Christian Martinez, a spokesman for Younkin, told the outlet that investment in education is a priority.

“Since day one, Gov. Youngkin has prioritized students by making historic investments in education to create vibrant, safe learning environments while focusing on mental health solutions and fostering a culture that embraces freedom of expression and diversity of thought. The Governor continues to focus on actions that make our schools and higher education institutions welcoming for all students,” Martinez said.