Voting 'doesn't mean you just get your way': WATCH

Campus Reform Higher Education Fellow Nicholas Giordano joined the Salem News Channel’s “Wilkow!” to discuss recent calls to abolish the electoral college.

Converting the American electoral system to a nationwide popular vote would upend the compromise the Founding Fathers reached to balance the interests of states with those of the nation at large, Professor Giordano warned.

”It would really be the cities that would have all the power over the states and you would render the system completely destroyed. That’s not the intent the Founding Fathers had where you could ignore what the majority of states want,” Prof. Giordano said.

”We are not a democracy; we are a constitutional republic,” Prof. Giordano reminded viewers. “We have to do a better job educating Americans on the proper role of our institutions.”