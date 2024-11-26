Walmart ending multiple DEI practices, joining growing trend in Corporate America and higher ed

While various universities have eliminated DEI (Diversity, Equity, and Inclusion) practices, some large corporations like Walmart are also doing the same.

On Monday, the retail giant confirmed that it was terminating different forms of its DEI-based initiatives, as reported by The Associated Press.

The outlet has confirmed that Walmart’s rollback of DEI is extensive, and includes moves such as discontinuing its ties to the Human Rights Campaign’s “Corporate Equality Index,” ending its Center for Racial Equity, as well as ending preferential treatment for suppliers based on gender or race.

Walmart has also reportedly stated that it would be “reviewing grants to Pride events to make sure it is not financially supporting sexualized content targeting kids.”

”Our purpose, to help people save money and live better, has been at our core since our founding 62 years ago and continues to guide us today,” the retailer told ABC News. “We can deliver on it because we are willing to change alongside our associates and customers who represent all of America.”

”We’ve been on a journey and know we aren’t perfect, but every decision comes from a place of wanting to foster a sense of belonging, to open doors to opportunities for all our associates, customers and suppliers and to be a Walmart for everyone,” the organization continued.

Walmart’s DEI overhaul is consistent with other companies and many universities who have made similar changes in the wake of the Supreme Court declaring race-based affirmative action practices to be unconstitutional in college admissions during last year. Various Republican-led states have also made efforts to restrict DEI in public colleges and universities.

In September, the University of Wyoming officially closed its DEI-based Office of Multicultural Affairs after the state limited funding for such programming.

In August, the University of Kentucky announced it would be closing its Office of Institutional Diversity after increased efforts and discussions by lawmakers to end DEI in the state’s higher education system.

That same month, the University of Nebraska–Lincoln announced it would be ending its DEI office and terminate the vice chancellor for diversity and inclusion position, which included a salary of over $300,000.