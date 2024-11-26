Washington University in St. Louis event teaches students about ‘decolonizing’ Thanksgiving

Washington University in St. Louis hosted an event called “Decolonizing Thanksgiving” last week.

The event sought to teach students to “re-examine” Thanksgiving.

“Join us for Decolonizing Thanksgiving, a thought-provoking event that re-examines the history and narrative of Thanksgiving from an indigenous perspective,” says the Nov. 22 event description. “Learn about the holiday’s origins, the impact of colonization on Native American communities, and ways to acknowledge and honor indigenous cultures and histories.”

[RELATED: ‘A celebration of the ongoing genocide’: Workshop suggests ‘reparations,’ ‘National Day of Mourning’ to ‘decolonize’ Thanksgiving]

The description states that celebrations like Thanksgiving can be reshaped according to inclusivity.

“This event encourages reflection and conversation on how we can reshape traditions to be more inclusive and mindful of historical context,” it says, “and it will include presentations from various cultural perspectives and a sample of traditional Thanksgiving foods from different cultures.”

The school’s Office for International Student Engagement and Cross-Cultural Connections organized the event. In previous years, the Office also advertised “Decolonizing Thanksgiving.”

“Learn more about the history of Thanksgiving, and whose land you’re really on,” a description from the 2022 edition of “Decolonizing Thanksgiving” says.

Washington University is not the only school to call for the decolonization of Thanksgiving this fall. The University at Buffalo also hosted an event by the same name.

[RELATED: EXCLUSIVE: University changes ‘Thanksgiving Closure’ to ‘Fall Break’]

The University at Buffalo program asked questions such as “Is it right to celebrate Thanksgiving and America’s history of settler colonialism?” and “What can we do to honor this day of mourning for Native communities?”

Administrators at Indiana University of Pennsylvania organized a similar program in 2019. The event promised to instruct students about the “myths of Thanksgiving” and serve “decolonial cuisine.”

“Stories told about the first Thanksgiving often perpetuate harmful stereotypes and racism,” the event description said.

Meanwhile, other schools have promoted identity-based Thanksgiving events this fall, such as “Transgiving.” Yale University, North Michigan University’s Queer and Allies student group, and Oakland University in Michigan all hosted “Transgiving” events this month.

Thanksgiving this year is Thursday, November 28.

Campus Reform contacted Washington University in St. Louis and the Office for International Student Engagement and Cross-Cultural Connections for comment. This story will be updated accordingly.