WATCH: Analyzing JD Vance's appeal to young voters





Campus Reform Senior Correspondent Austin Browne, a student at Youngstown State University in Ohio, analyzed Senator JD Vance’s (OH) appeal to young voters Thursday morning on Fox News.

Vance, the Republican nominee for vice president, officially accepted his party’s nomination Wednesday night.

”I think that Senator Vance highlighting his age will be really effective for voters come November,” Browne said.

Browne also referenced a recent poll showing that 85% of Americans think President Biden is too old to complete a second term.

He added that Gen Z voters would likely find Vance, the first millennial to run on a major party presidential ticket, to be a “breath of fresh air.”

Read Campus Reform’s coverage of Vance’s political positions on education here.



