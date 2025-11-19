Watch: Protesters attempt to disrupt ‘Free to Speak’ event featuring Laurel Libby

A speaking event at the University of Maine drew vocal protests Monday as students and activists marched against Maine State Representative Laurel Libby’s scheduled appearance.

Libby, a conservative lawmaker in the Maine House of Representatives, spoke as part of the “Free to Speak” event sponsored by Turning Point USA and the Leadership Institute.

Video from the protest shows participants marching in a column and chanting slogans targeted toward conservatives.

Protesters gathered outside the venue chanting “No Trump, no KKK, no racist, fascist USA!” and “Fascists have got to go!”

Some of the protesters carried vulgar signs aimed at Libby.

Leaders with microphones addressed the crowd, stating their goal was to prevent Libby from speaking.

“We are here to tell Laurel Libby that she should not have the audacity to come to our campus and spread her hate,” one student protester announced.

The “heckler’s veto,” where opponents of a speaker or event try to shout it down, has become a popular tactic among those wishing to silence people with which they disagree.

The demonstration is part of a growing trend of student opposition to conservative speakers. While the event went forward as scheduled, the protests reflect ongoing tensions surrounding political speech and ideological diversity at public universities.

Libby, known for her support of parental rights, education reform, and free speech, was invited to speak to students about the importance of protecting open dialogue in higher education.