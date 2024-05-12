WATCH: YAF video shows man walking out of women's college bathroom

A man dressed as a female was using the women’s restroom at the University of Tampa, a video recorded by Young Americans for Freedom shows.

Nicole Gillis, who serves as the chair of the school’s YAF chapter president, and recorded the video that was posted to X on April 19.

In the clip, Gillis asks, “What are you doing in the women’s bathroom?”

“I’m peeing,” the individual answers.

“Okay, but you’re a man,” Gillis tells the individual, to which he responds, “No.”

Gillis continued to question the individual, saying, “You’re clearly a man, and you were just in the women’s bathroom. Do you know how much money I pay for this school, and now there’s a man in my bathroom?”

The individual merely says, “you should talk to the administration.”

Gillis told Campus Reform that the university’s Office of Diversity, Equity, and Inclusion recently hosted a “Pride Week” through the UTampa Pride student organization.

“As with DEI initiatives everywhere else,” Gillis noted, “it seems as though ‘diversity, equity, and inclusion’ is used as a front to promote and celebrate sexual promiscuity just because those three words sound nice.”

Gillis pointed out that most individuals likely don’t say anything against DEI organizations because they are intimidated and don’t want to be characterized as opposing “diversity” or “inclusion.”

“We recently received notice that the undergraduate and graduate 2024-2025 tuition would be increasing.” Gillis continued. “I am not sure if the tuition dollars are put towards DEI efforts, but if they are, it needs to stop.”

Photos from the on-campus Pride Fest were uploaded to the UTampa Pride Instagram account and appear to show the same individual from Gillis’ video working at a booth for the LGBT group, St. Pete Pride.

Following the spread of Gillis’ clip on social media, the president of St. Pete Pride’s board of directors, Byron Green-Calisch, uploaded a video defending the individual’s actions and condemned the “derogatory and hateful video,” saying that “the only person who has done anything wrong, or that should be ashamed, is the person who filmed that video.”

“We find it reprehensible that the video was made and is still up on Twitter,” Green-Calisch said. “This is a reminder to everyone that intolerance, misinformation, and hate leads to continued transphobia, harm, and harassment.”

In response to Green-Calisch’s statement, Gillis told Campus Reform, “I am not ashamed. Men cannot be women. That is the truth and it is that simple. Men do not belong in women’s bathrooms. A man’s feelings or desires do not trump the safety or privacy that women deserve. I am not a hateful person for standing for the truth and exposing the dangers of this ideology.”

Assistant Vice President for Communications and Public Affairs Eric Cardenas provided Campus Reform with a statement saying, “The University is aware of the video and is reviewing the situation.” The school noted that the individual “is a non-UT student and had not been granted special permission by the administration to enter the restroom.”

“The University is in full compliance with the new state law regarding bathroom access and considers the safety and well-being of all its community members as its highest priority,” the statement read.

Gillis stated that she had reached out to Campus Safety, the vice president for Student Affairs and Strategic Initiatives, the Office of Student Affairs, the assistant vice president for Student Affairs, and dean of students, but has not yet received a response.

Campus Reform contacted the University of Tampa and Green-Calisch for comment. This article will be updated accordingly.