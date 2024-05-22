WATCH: Yale professor waves Israeli flag at commencement agitators

Opinion
A political science was seen waving an Israeli flag at anti-Israel protesters on Monday.

Adam Sabes | Deputy Editor
May 22, 2024, 2:20 pm ET

Yale University professor Steven Smith was seen waving an Israeli flag at anti-Israel protesters on Monday.

Smith, a political science professor, was seen waving the Israeli flag at protesters during Yale’s commencement ceremony on Monday.

According to WTNH, dozens of anti-Israel students walked out of the Yale commencement ceremony toward the end of the celebration.

[RELATED: Hamas thanks student protesters, dubs them part of the Oct. 7 ‘flood’ to annihilate Jews]

Their protest came after Yale police cleared an anti-Israel encampment on April 30.

Staff image

