West Virginia college plans to implement policy allowing concealed carry on campus

Correction: An earlier version of this article sometimes described the proposed policy as allowing the open carry of firearms, when, in fact, it is meant only to allow concealed carry.



A college in West Virginia is making plans to implement a concealed carry policy on campus.

According to WAJR, Fairmont State University has assembled a 14-person panel tasked with providing recommendations on how the institution can implement the policy.

The shift in policy comes after the West Virginia legislature passed the Campus Self-Defense Act, which goes into effect on July 1 and allows residents who have a concealed carry license to carry pistols on campus.

According to the report, there are 12 exceptions to the law where concealed carry would be prohibited on college campuses, including childcare facilities on campus, K-12 events on campus, events in a stadium or arena containing over 1,000 people, residence halls, and patient-care areas.

Fairmont State University Chief of Staff Brian Selmeski said the committee is focused on implementing the state law.

“We are not trying to convince anybody that this is a good thing to have campus carry or a bad thing,” Selmeski said. “We’re trying to ensure compliance, safety, security, and transparency.”

“How we choose to use those exceptions will determine things like what security measures are employed, what storage facilities are provided, and some of those other answers that would generate cost,” he added.

Selmeski said that areas, where concealed carry is prohibited or permitted, will be marked with signage.

“You’ll see most of these areas identified with signage, and you’ll see fewer of them identified with signage and an adequate security measure,” Selmeski said.

West Virginia Gov. Jim Justice signed the law on March 1, 2023.

“I’m proud to sign the Campus Self-Defense Act which will strengthen 2nd Amendment protections in West Virginia,” Justice said after signing the bill. “West Virginia now joins 11 other U.S. states, including Texas and Utah, that have had this legislation for years. I’ve always said I will do everything I can to protect West Virginia’s 2nd Amendment rights, and with this law, West Virginia will continue to be a national leader. I sincerely thank the Legislature for passing this bill overwhelmingly and the National Rifle Association for their support.”