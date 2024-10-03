Western Washington U holding ‘Queerientation’ for incoming students

A public university in Bellingham, Washington, is hosting an LGBTQ-themed “Queerientation” event for students.

Western Washington University’s “LGBTQ+ Western” department will hold the “Queerientation 2024” event on Wednesday.

“You’ll learn about some of the many resources available to support your wellness and success at Western,” the school advertised. “And we’ll lead structured activities to support you in meeting other LGBTQ+ students who are new to the university!”

LGBTQ+ Western works to “advance the holistic thriving of diverse LGBTQ+ students, faculty and staff at Western Washington University by collaboratively engaging the university community with transformational knowledge, resources, advocacy and celebration.”

Among the “many resources” that the department makes available to LGBTQ-identifying students is a “Gender-Affirming Care Team” that helps students change pronouns and names in school records and facilitates access to “gender-affirming hormones.”

The “Gender-Affirming Care Team” also points trans-identifying students to the school’s Speech-Language Clinic to “pursue voice and communication training to align their speech more closely with their gender identity.”

LGBTQ+ Western also offers a list of LGBTQ-themed student clubs such as “Queer Eco Justice Group,” “QueerCon,” “Royal Gambit Drag Club,” and the “WWU Furry Club.”

In addition to “Queerientation,” the department organizes an annual drag show, LGBTQ-oriented trainings, and a “Lavender Graduation” for LGBTQ-identifying students.

At its “Pride Celebration and Lavender Graduation” event, LGBTQ+ Western gives out awards such as the “Queer Guild Club of the Year” and the “Rainbow Inspiration Award.”

Several other colleges and universities have also offered identity-based orientation events.

On Sept. 25, the University of California, San Diego hosted its annual “LGBTQIA+ Community Welcome event for first year and new transfer students that are part of the Lesbian, Gay, Bisexual, Transgender, Queer, Questioning, Intersex, Asexual + (LGBTQIA+) community.”

George Mason University in Virginia hosted a similar “Lavender Orientation” on Aug. 28.

The University of Chicago recently hosted “pre-orientation programs” specifically for minority and LGBTQ-identifying students.

The University of Virginia held several receptions on Aug. 27 for Asian-Americans, “Latinx” students, and others.

Campus Reform contacted Western Washington University for comment. This story will be updated accordingly.