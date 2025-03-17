Western Washington University LGBT department provides students with 'gender affirming care'

Western Washington University in Bellingham currently features an LGBT department that offers programming like an annual drag show, voice therapy, “gender affirming care” and hormone treatments.

“The mission of LGBTQ+ Western is to advance the holistic thriving of diverse LGBTQ+ students, faculty, and staff by collaboratively engaging the Western community with transformational knowledge, resources, advocacy, and celebration,” the LGBT center states on its website.

Under the “Services” section of its website, LGBTQ+ Western lists a number of different programs that it offers. These include “Affinity Centered Programs,” “Gender Affirming Care & Legal Name Change Support,” “Prospective Students and their Communities Support,” “LGBTQ+ Clubs Advising,” “Lavender Graduation,” “Trainings & Workshops,” “Annual Drag Show” and “Queerientation.”

As noted by The Center Square, WWU is the third largest public university in Washington and has a statement on its website that commits it to supporting “equity.”

LGBTQ+ Western has been its own department under the school’s Student Affairs Division since 2018, according to the organization’s website.

Earlier this year, the center hosted auditions for the school’s annual drag show, which is the “longest running university drag show in the state,” according to The Center Square.

“Please be in full drag (preferred) or come in partial drag with supplemental pictures of looks you’ve done in the past,” a description of the auditions states. “Please no: messy props, loose glitter, full nudity, ‘weapon’ props or liquids.”

The show itself will be hosted on April 11, according to LGBTQ+ Western’s website. “Consent goes both ways and is mandatory,” the website states about the show. “Do not touch performers or their costume or hair without their consent. If you do not want a performer to interact with you, create an ‘X’ with your arms.”

“Western Washington University’s Annual Drag Show is an all-ages event,” the website continues. “However, the show will contain content that may not be suitable for children, including sexual themes and explicit language. Viewer discretion is advised. Children should be accompanied by an adult.”

Campus Reform previously reported that classes at Western Washington explore topics such as “Queer Literature,” “Queer Politics” and “Women, Gender, and Sexuality in African History.”

The school also has a variety of LGBT-themed student clubs and organizations, including “Queer Eco Justice Group,” “QueerCon,” “Royal Gambit Drag Club” and the “WWU Furry Club.”

Campus Reform has contacted Western Washington University for comment. This article will be updated accordingly.