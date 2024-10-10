When campus protesters incite violence: WATCH

Campus Reform Editor-in-Chief Zachary Marschall joined Capitol Report to discuss recent anti-Israel student protests — and the line between free speech and harassment. “This is not just about political disagreements,” Marschall said. “This is about personal safety.”

Marschall’s comments were made on the one-year anniversary of the Oct. 7 Hamas attacks on Israeli civilians. Since those attacks, American campuses have seen a dramatic rise in anti-Israeli protests as well as harassment of Jewish students.

Anti-Semitism has spread from the campus onto American city streets, Marschall said Tuesday on Capitol Report. “The videos that we’re seeing out of New York City today are horrific,” he said. “We’re seeing a lot of pro-Israel and a lot of Jewish Americans in New York City with Israeli flags or with other markers identifying them as Jewish being harassed and chased down streets by pro-Hamas protesters.”