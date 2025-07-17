Why leftist professors hate ICE masks: WATCH





On National Report with Newsmax, Campus Reform reporter Emily Sturge detailed her findings on a website, IceSpy.org, which uses facial recognition to identify ICE agents. The site is linked to former NYU adjunct professor Kyle McDonald, though neither McDonald, NYU, nor the Department of Homeland Security has commented publicly.

Sturge said she discovered the site through social media, where McDonald was promoting it. She warned that the platform enables users to dox ICE agents by uploading photos to match them with LinkedIn profiles. Sturge highlighted this as especially troubling amid an 830% increase in reported assaults on ICE officers, as noted by the Department of Homeland Security.

She also connected the issue to what she sees as a broader anti-law enforcement ideology on college campuses, pointing to recent examples of professors encouraging anti-ICE actions and protests involving students.