Why Northeastern students are flocking to Southern campuses

A growing number of college-bound students from the Northeast are choosing Southern schools over traditional options in their own region, and the trend shows no sign of slowing.

SEC schools like the University of South Carolina, Alabama, and Tennessee have seen a dramatic rise in enrollment from Northeastern states. Between 2014 and 2023, the number of Northeastern undergrads at SEC schools jumped 91%.

[RELATED: Vance speaks at Mississippi TPUSA event, takes student questions]

USC alone experienced a 90% spike in out-of-state students during that time.

What’s behind the shift? According to The Sunday Times, for many it’s the draw of Southern culture: sunny weather, vibrant football traditions, and strong Greek life.

Viral social media content showcasing campus spirit and culture has only added to the appeal.

[RELATED: Conservative Florida Supreme Court justice to lead UF’s Hamilton School for Classical and Civic Education]

As Southern public universities raise their national profile, students are finding they offer a mix of affordability, campus community, and academic opportunity that rivals more expensive private schools in the Northeast.

In response to the influx, some states are capping out-of-state admissions to ensure local students still have access. But for now, it’s clear: SEC schools are winning over students who want the full college experience.