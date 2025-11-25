Wichita State official reportedly admits to hiding taxpayer-funded LGBT services in leaked audio

A university official was reportedly caught on a recording admitting that the school is hiding its LGBTQ medical services.

Heather Stafford, Wichita State University’s Director of Student Health Services, said that the school does not include its LGBTQ-related medical services on its website anymore “for obvious reasons” in leaked audio posted by Libs of TikTok.

“We still do them,” Stafford said. “We still have them available for our students. We do PrEP and PEP for HIV prevention. We do DoxyPEP for STI prevention, and we do gender-affirming hormones for students who are ages 19 years and older.”

[RELATED: Washington University medical school hides DEI office in attempt to subvert federal crackdown]

Stafford also admitted that “we’ve been doing these for five years.”

The video appears to be a screen recording of a virtual meeting, though it is unclear what the purpose of the meeting was. At one point, Stafford advised the attendees to tell their constituents about the hidden services, so it may have been a student government-related meeting.

Campus Reform reached out to WSU’s Student Government Association to determine if this was the case, but no response was provided at the time of this article’s publication.

This revelation of WSU’s conduct with regards to these services comes in the wake of a federal crackdown on diversity, equity, and inclusion in higher education. Earlier this year, the Trump administration enacted the “Ending Illegal Discrimination and Restoring Merit-Based Opportunity” executive order.

[RELATED: College coordinator caught on camera admitting University of Utah is subverting DEI crackdown]

Under the order, schools risk losing federal funding if they do not uphold anti-discrimination laws, which the Trump administration says DEI initiatives violate.

The Kansas Board of Regents also issued guidance to state universities following the passage and governor’s signature of Senate Bill 125, instructing schools to eliminate “any mandates, policies, programs, preferences and activities relating to diversity, equity and inclusion.”

All relevant parties have been contacted for comment. This article will be updated accordingly.

Follow Austin Browne on X and Instagram.