WVU hosts ‘Alphabet Soup Series’ celebrating identities in ‘LGBTQ+’acronym

The LGBTQ+ Center at West Virginia University (WVU) in Morgantown is organizing an “Alphabet Soup Series” for students to learn about the different identities contained in the “LGBTQ+” acronym.

However, the events, which are scheduled at the university throughout the fall semester, appear to be standard LGBT-themed events, such as “Trans History Month” and “Ace Awareness Week,” rather than explanations of the letters in the acronym.

[RELATED: UMass Amherst hosts ‘Sex on the Lawn’ featuring ‘transmasculine’ member of the ‘kink community’]

“The LGBTQ+ Community is sometimes fondly called ‘alphabet soup’ because of all of the different letters in the acronym,” the LGBTQ+ Center’s description for the series says. “[B]ut what do they mean? And how is anyone supposed to figure out what they all are, on an empty stomach no less?”

“The LGBTQ+ Center invites y’all to share a bowl of soup with us while we explore many of the different identities, cultures, and contributions of the LGBTQ+ community,” it continues.

Three “Alphabet Soup” events are scheduled for the month of October. On Wednesday, the center will celebrate All About Pronouns, an event that explains how pronouns relate to sexual and gender identity.

Other universities have previously observed a pronouns-themed holiday to recognize LGBTQ-identifying students. Schools that have celebrated “International Pronouns Day” in October include Columbia University, Tufts University, and the University of California, San Francisco.

Friday begins the “Spirit Day & Genderfluid Visibility Week” at West Virginia University. The event invites students to explore questions such as “What does fluidity mean?” and “Are there famous genderfluid people?”

It’s unclear from the description what “Spirit Day” means, but it may refer to the so-called “Two-Spirit” identity.

Beginning on Oct. 23, the LGBTQ+ Center will begin “Asexual Awareness Week,” a celebration recognizing students who don’t desire a sexual relationship. The description for the week also uses the word “Ace” to describe Asexual-identifying people.

Bryant University in Smithfield, Rhode Island, sponsored a similar event in February called “Asexual & Aromantic Essentials.”

[RELATED: UMiami hosts Sex Ed Conference, teaches ‘decolonizing gender’ and ‘kink[s]’]

“Join us for an educational, judgement free session on the asexual and aromantic identities! We will cover terminology, the vast spectrum of these identities, and how to best support those who identify within these communities,” a description read.

Other “Alphabet Soup” events at West Virginia University include “Trans History Month,” which began on Aug. 25, “Bisexual Awareness Week,” which began on Sept. 16, and “LGBTQ+ Veterans,” which is scheduled for Nov. 10.

Campus Reform contacted West Virginia University and the LGBTQ+ Center for comment. This article will be updated accordingly.