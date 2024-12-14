Yale law Scholars program extends eligibility to non-citizens, including illegal immigrants

The Yale Law School Launchpad Scholars Program, an initiative aimed at increasing diversity within the legal profession, explicitly states that eligibility is open to undocumented individuals living in the United States, including those with or without Deferred Action for Childhood Arrivals (DACA) status.

The program focuses on providing resources and support to ‘underrepresented’ individuals aspiring to attend law school.

In response to an inquiry about eligibility criteria, a program representative confirmed via email, “The Yale Law Scholars Program does not require U.S. citizenship or legal residency for participation.”

This policy aligns with the program’s stated goal of expanding access to legal education irrespective of immigration status.

The Launchpad Scholars Program evaluates applicants based on academic merit and leadership potential, without considering citizenship or residency status. Eligibility requirements include a minimum GPA of 3.3, age 18 or older, and the intent to apply to law school within the next two years.

According to Yale Law School’s FAQ page, the program is open to “individuals who show great academic and personal promise irrespective of citizenship status.” This inclusivity extends to undocumented individuals living in the United States.

The program prioritizes applicants from the LGBTQ+ community, and other ‘underrepresented groups.’

This approach differs significantly from the restrictions imposed by federally funded financial aid programs. The Free Application for Federal Student Aid (FAFSA) and the Federal Pell Grant Program both require applicants to be U.S. citizens or eligible non-citizens.

Yale’s policy reflects a broader trend among academic institutions extending opportunities to undocumented students. For instance, Harvard Law School specifies that a student’s immigration status does not factor into admission and financial aid eligibility.

The University of California, Los Angeles (UCLA) School of Law supports undocumented law students in pursuing legal careers, providing resources regardless of immigration status.