Yale posts job opening for ‘Study of Antisemitism Postdoctoral Associate’

Yale University recently created a new teaching position at its Whitney Humanity Center titled “Yale Program for the Study of Antisemitism Postdoctoral Associate.”

The job posting details Yale’s intentions in creating the role, noting that it emphasizes a cross-disciplinary approach to teaching and researching anti-Semitism studies.

“Housed at the Whitney Humanities Center, the Yale Program for the Study of Antisemitism is an interdisciplinary program dedicated to promoting research into the phenomenon of antisemitism from antiquity to the present,” the job description reads.

“It brings together scholars from across the university and from a variety of different disciplines—History, Political Science, Literature, Sociology, Psychology, etc. Currently, the main activities of the program involve sponsoring research projects and hosting lectures and conferences. The Postdoctoral Associate will be expected to attend all YPSA events and participate in all YPSA activities,” the description says.

Yale has previously hired students for the Study of Antisemitism Postdoctoral Associate position, including Britt Trevis, whose research specialty includes Jewish legal history. She is currently writing May It Displease the Court: Jewish Legal Networks and the Democratization of American Law, a historical exploration of Jewish influence on the American legal system.

The associateship’s job description names two primary responsibilities that the position entails, namely to “design and teach a one-semester course for undergraduates on a topic relating to antisemitism” and to “help the director and program coordinator develop the intellectual and programmatic vision of YPSA.”

Previous YPSA associates have created a number of courses on anti-Semitism designed for undergraduate students, including “Modern Antisemitism,” authored by Adam Stern.

According to Modern Antisemitism’s description, the course aims to “explore a series of prominent antisemitic incidents over the course of the nineteenth, twentieth, and twenty-first centuries. At the center of the course are four exemplary trials, in which antisemitism has featured as a major question and theme.”

The class also emphasizes dialogue and open discussions, noting that “in following this history, students will have a chance to read and debate some of the theoretical perspectives that scholars have used to understand the phenomenon of antisemitism in its varied geographical and temporal manifestations.”

Campus Reform has reached out to Yale University and YPSA for comment. This story will be updated accordingly.