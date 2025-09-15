Young America’s Foundation finds courses at Loyola law school focus on social justice and 'Police and Prison Abolition'

Following a report that found a number of controversial courses were being offered at Loyola Law School in 2023, the school is still offering several of the courses while simultaneously operating a “Diversity & Inclusion” office.

The Young America’s Foundation (YAF) reported on its website in 2023 about a number of courses that Loyola Law School was offering to its students, encouraging students to focus on social justice issues outside of the legal realm by teaching students to see “through the perspective of transgender women of color.”

One of the listed courses in the list, entitled: “Sexual Identity and the Law,” is a seminar course that has students “consider sexual orientation and gender identity, with a concentrated focus on intersectionalities with race and socioeconomic status, within a historical and evolving context of the law.”

The “interactive course” is also described as aiming to “address a wide range of issues impacting LGBTQ communities, including the current and historical social context of homophobia, biphobia, and transphobia, cultural inclusivity, bias and stigma, violence within and against LGBTQ communities, and the unique barriers for LGBTQ litigants.”

[RELATED: Christian professor sues University of Arizona for alleged firing over gender policy advocacy]

Another course: “Reparations: Theory and Law,” has students explore “various reparations proposals, historical and contemporary, successful and unsuccessful, covering a variety of groups that have demanded reparations.”

Another course focusing on “Police and Prison Abolition” has students focus on alternatives to “police and prisons as a solution,” while another entitled “Reproductive Justice” has been removed from the course offering list at the school.

Loyola Law School also offers several resources that walk in-step with much of what the described courses focus on, through the school’s “Diversity & Inclusion” office.

Loyola’s office of Diversity and Inclusion states that it works with staff from Loyola Marymount University to “seek progress toward a community that is authentically anti-racist, that condemns all forms of bigotry, that reflects the diverse world in which we live, that respects and values each community member, and that ensures equal access for all.”

[Professor ousted after student challenges gender ideology instruction at Texas A&M]

The office also offers “Black Lives Matter” resources to students, recognizing “the existence and trauma of racism, its particularly damaging impact on Black lives, and the varying ways it explicitly and implicitly dehumanizes people of color.”

A professor from the university recently said that a ruling allowing ICE raids in Los Angeles “gives the ability and authority for ICE agents to go to carwashes and construction sites, and look at the color of people’s skin or their ethnicity, whether or not they’re speaking Spanish or speaking in an accent, and at least have a conversation about that person’s immigration status”

Campus Reform has contacted Loyola Law School for comment. This article will be updated accordingly.



