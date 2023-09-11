Dissident Project launches student essay contest

The Dissident Project has recently launched a national essay contest for high school students in the United States. The initiative encourages participants to explore the value of American freedoms and to recount personal experiences related to liberty.

The contest is open to high school students residing in the United States and has a submission deadline set for December 31, 2023. Winners will be announced by February 1, 2024. Participants must write a personal essay ranging from 500 to 800 words, based on one of six provided prompts. These prompts cover various topics, from the role of government in individual lives to personal experiences that highlight the importance of freedom and liberty.

The contest offers a range of prizes, including scholarships and publication opportunities. The first-place winner will receive a $3,000 scholarship, and professional editing services from Young Voices, and their essay will be published in a national outlet. The second and third-place winners will receive scholarships of $2,000 and $1,000, respectively. The Dissident Project’s blog and social media channels will also feature all three winning essays. Additionally, the winners will be granted immediate admission to the Dissident Project’s inaugural Student Advisory Board.





Disclaimer: Dissident Project speaker Tahmineh Dehbozorgi is a Campus Reform correspondent.