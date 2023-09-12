THE SCROLL: Banner accuses university of daily 'anti-Black racism'

”The Scroll” is Campus Reform’s serial coverage of social media postings and debates that relate to liberal bias in higher education.

A photo posted by a reporter to the social media platform X showcases a banner at Canada’s third-largest university, implying that acts of “anti-Black racism” are a daily occurrence on the campus.

The photographed banner reads “0 DAYS SINCE AN ACT OF ANTI-BLACK RACISM BY YORK U,” and includes a QR code to a website published by an undergraduate student union.

The page specifically references the school’s 2023 Congress of the Humanities and Social Sciences and alleges that “Many of the most urgent and long-standing struggles against anti-Black racism at York University–struggles led by members of York’s Black community–have been ignored, dismissed, or erased, both in the lead-up to Congress and in its current programming.”

True North reporter Noah Jarvis brought attention to the signage, saying that the banner seen at York University demonstrates what he described as "the extreme lengths universities go to propagandize to its students."





”York University hung up this giant banner outside of the First Student Centre, claiming acts of anti-black racism are daily occurrences on campus,” wrote Jarvis.

”I find this kind of hilarious, but it just goes to show the extreme lengths universities go to propagandize to its students.”

Campus Reform has reported on the trend of a sensationalized approach to ‘anti-Black racism’ on American campuses. A May report highlighted the University of Connecticut’s requirement that students pass an “Anti-Black Racism” course in order to graduate. This fall, The University of Maryland is introducing a minor degree program on the topic.