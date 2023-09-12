JOB ALERT: Research Assistant at Heritage Foundation
Campus Reform periodically posts job and internship opportunities in the Conservative Movement targeted at college students or recent graduates. Below is more information on this position’s responsibilities and requirements as written in the job posting.
About the Position
The Research Assistant provides exceptional research and administrative support to the Thatcher Center. This position is responsible for organizing and managing internal and external events, conferences, roundtables and meetings relating to Thatcher Center policy priorities. The Research Assistant supports the Director through managing schedules, meeting itineraries, travel arrangements, expenses, briefing materials, and aiding in the development of policy papers. The Research Assistant is comfortable in a fast-paced environment, exercises sound judgement, coordinates multiple, time-sensitive projects/priorities, and is a well-organized, detail-oriented member of the team.
Job Requirements
Education: BA/BS in relevant field required
Experience: 0-2 years of relevant experience
Communication: Strong written and verbal communication skills
Technology: Microsoft Suite
Apply via Conservative Jobs here.