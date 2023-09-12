Opinion
Video
About
Writers
News team
Higher Education Fellows
Correspondents
Alumni
Contributors
Join Us
Become a Correspondent
Become a Fellow
Become a Donor
Send a tip
Send A Tip
Campuses
No results

JOB ALERT: Research Assistant at Heritage Foundation

Campus Reform periodically posts job and internship opportunities in the Conservative Movement targeted at college students or recent graduates. Below is more information on this role.

Trending
1
UMaryland College of Education welcomes overwhelmingly woke cohort of new professors
By Ben  Mincey '25
2
'Ho, ho; hey, hey': Students protest U Texas abolishing DEI initiatives
By Claire Caton '26
3
THE SCROLL: Pre-K teacher only teaches how to 'be gay'
By Campus Reform 
4
AZ Republicans slam UArizona for encouraging nursing students to question three-year-ol…
By Emily Fowler  '24
5
New Harvard, UPenn law prof has anti-police history, blames cops for the 'devaluation o…
By Austin Browne  '24
6
ANALYSIS: Students are entering college unable to write
By William Biagini  '24
Campus Reform
September 12, 2023, 4:00 pm ET

Campus Reform periodically posts job and internship opportunities in the Conservative Movement targeted at college students or recent graduates. Below is more information on this position’s responsibilities and requirements as written in the job posting. 


About the Position

The Research Assistant provides exceptional research and administrative support to the Thatcher Center. This position is responsible for organizing and managing internal and external events, conferences, roundtables and meetings relating to Thatcher Center policy priorities. The Research Assistant supports the Director through managing schedules, meeting itineraries, travel arrangements, expenses, briefing materials, and aiding in the development of policy papers. The Research Assistant is comfortable in a fast-paced environment, exercises sound judgement, coordinates multiple, time-sensitive projects/priorities, and is a well-organized, detail-oriented member of the team.  


Job Requirements

Education: BA/BS in relevant field required

Experience:  0-2 years of relevant experience

Communication: Strong written and verbal communication skills

Technology: Microsoft Suite


Apply via Conservative Jobs here


Share this article

More articles like this