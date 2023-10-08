Johns Hopkins OUTlist identifies LGBTQ+ community members for 'recruiting'

Johns Hopkins University has created a list of individuals who identify as LGBTQ+ in order to create a new “network” as part of its Gender and Sexuality Resources.

The list, known as the OUTlist, was created by the school on “National Coming Out Day,” on October 11, 2011, to identify community members who “are willing to serve as mentors and part of an informal network for the LGBTQ community.”

JHU also uses the OUTlist “as a tool for recruiting and retaining the most talented people, to foster a culture in which everyone feels that their contributions are valued, and as another example of the university’s commitment to diversity and inclusion.”

The university encourages anybody, including “applicants to the institution,” to contact individuals on the list “for advice and networking.”

In order to join the OUTlist, one must apply through an 11-question form. The form asks for an applicant’s name, status at the university, area of study, contact information, and places of employment.

The OUTlist’s site features a welcome message from JHU President Ronald J. Daniels.

“Welcome to the Johns Hopkins OUTlist,” he says. “This list is just one representation of the value that Hopkins places on diversity within the University. But it represents more than acceptance and tolerance.”



“This list is about supporting, embracing and encouraging the diversity of individuals who contribute to Hopkins’s mission and excellence. It is our aim that the list will be a means of community-building for Hopkins students, faculty, staff, and trainees.”

In addition to the OUTlist, Johns Hopkins has various other resources for students who identify as LGBTQ+, including a Discord server, identity-specific student and alumni groups, a Trans Studies Conference, and a list of “transgender affirmative research” sources.

JHU covers transition-related costs for both students and employees. “Hormones and gender confirmation surgery are covered as any other medical procedure would be,” the school’s website states.

The university also hosts a “gender affirming closet,” which was established this year. The purpose of the program is to “provide students with an opportunity to explore their gender expression in ways that may otherwise be inaccessible to them due to un-affirming environments and access to adequate funds.”

JHU is seeking to host the gender affirming closet in the future at “pop-ups” at other campuses and outside events.

Campus Reform has reached out to JHU, Daniels, and the Gender and Sexuality Resources center for comment and will update accordingly.