'She & They & He & We': Universities continue to offer LGBT 'pride' merch

Although many Americans have challenged the left’s push to endlessly celebrate LGBT “pride” lately as evidenced by the recent Target and Anheuser-Busch PR crises, some universities are not backing down in their unwavering support for the cause.

Florida State University’s official bookstore, located prominently in the student union building, is selling “Gender Is A Social Construct” t-shirts. Other t-shirts feature different pronoun options, including one that reads “She & They & He & We.”

Campus Reform obtained photos of some of the items, which included other pride merchandise such as hoodies, shirts, and bags with captions reading “Love Is Kind” in rainbow letters.





Megan Rodriguez, a former Turning Point USA chapter president and FSU student, told Campus Reform that, “I don’t really believe that it’s the university’s place to sell merch like that.”

“I definitely don’t think it’s their place to sell such messages especially if they claim to treat everyone’s view fairly and be accepting of everybody,” she added.

This comes as FSU’s most prominent LGBT and anti-racism student group, FSU Students for a Democratic Society (FSU SDS), held a rally on Sept. 13 to “defend diversity” on the campus.

“Join SDS in our first action of the fall semester! DeSantis and his lackeys want to whitewash our schools, and to that we say HELL NO!” the organization stated in a recent Instagram post.

Campus Reform has previously covered numerous other incidents where universities have provided merchandise, either free or sold, to promote LGBT ideology.

For example, Washington State University (WSU) kicked off its celebration of “Pride Month” in early June by selling pride flag stickers. The stickers were sold through its Design and Printing Services office and showcased many different kinds of pride flags.

On June 2, WSU’s Division of Student Affairs called for students to “Show your support of Washington State University’s LGBTQ+ community by displaying beautifully designed pride flag stickers from Design and Printing Services.”

Similarly, the University of Pennsylvania revealed one of its latest LGBTQ initiatives called “The Clothing Closet” in November 2022, which was aimed at providing affordable clothing to students undergoing a “gender transition.”

Julia Mills Burton, a nurse practitioner at Wellness at Penn’s Student Health and Counseling division, said in a statement to Penn Today that the program would assist such transgender-identifying students by allowing ”opportunities for them to have access to clothing that might be gender affirming.”

Campus Reform reached out to all universities mentioned, FSU SDS, and Julia Mills Burton for comment. This article will be updated accordingly.

