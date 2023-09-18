INTERNSHIP ALERT: Research Intern at Alliance Defending Freedom
Campus Reform periodically posts job and internship opportunities in the Conservative Movement targeted at college students or recent graduates.
Campus Reform periodically posts job and internship opportunities in the Conservative Movement targeted at college students or recent graduates. Below is more information on this position’s responsibilities and requirements as posted by the employer.
About the Position
Alliance Defending Freedom is looking for 3 full-time or part-time unpaid fall semester Research Interns on our Corporate Engagement Team, to join us in our Lansdowne, VA office or a remote home office. As a Research Intern, you are a vital part of the Corporate Engagement team. In this role, you will conduct primary research on key business and civil society organizations – in support the Business Index and other related initiatives – as well as assist in the production of resources that promote respect for the freedom of thought, religion, and speech across society.
ADF’s Corporate Engagement team partners with business leaders, policymakers, nonprofits, and other allies, to ensure that America’s leading business and social institutions respect free speech and religious liberty throughout the entire scope of their operations, practices, and activities. In support of this mission, the team produces research, benchmarking tools, and other resources to incentivize and guide companies to protect their stakeholders’ fundamental freedoms. As part of this work, the team is responsible for the annual release of the Viewpoint Diversity Score Business Index, the first comprehensive benchmark measuring corporate respect for religious and ideological diversity in the market, workplace, and public square.
About the Organization
Alliance Defending Freedom is an alliance-building legal organization that advocates for the right of people to freely live out their faith. Please visit www.adflegal.org/about-us/careers to view our Statement of Faith and Doctrinal Distinctives.
Requirements
Demonstrated proficiency in:
- Research using open and closed source methods.
- Analyzing large volumes of information to identify key datapoints.
- Reviewing and editing data/content for clarity and accuracy.
- Strong computer skills including Microsoft Office, and mastery of Excel.
- Data analytics is a plus.
- Creating compelling presentations of data is a plus.
- Editing publications is a plus (especially publications related to subject matter of a highly technical nature).
Apply via Conservative Jobs here.