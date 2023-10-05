IN THE NEWS: Biden resorts to building Texas border wall

The Biden administration announced Wednesday plans to resume construction on the US-Mexico border wall in Texas, which the president opposed during the 2020 election.

”There will not be another foot of wall constructed on my administration,” Biden declared in August 2020.

This week, the White House “waived 26 federal laws in South Texas to allow border wall construction,” the AP reports.

Higher education is not immune from the illegal immigration crisis. This summer, Campus Reform reported that multiple universities benefit from the illegal immigrant workforce.

Fordham University in New York City has a program that offers paid internships to high school students. New York politicians have considered housing illegal immigrants in New York City college dorm rooms as housing options dry up.

In June, Campus Reform reported that the University of California intends to hire undocumented students.

