JOB ALERT: Managing Editor at Campus Reform

About the Position

The Leadership Institute’s Campus Reform.

As America’s leading source for conservative college news, Campus Reform serves as a watchdog to our country’s higher education system, with a mission to expose liberal bias and abuse on college campuses.

As Managing Editor, you will oversee a team of professional journalists and a network of roughly 200 conservative student journalists with a passion for reforming American higher education by reporting on the conduct and misconduct of administrators, faculty, and students. The ideal candidate will have at least three years of professional journalism experience. Strong writing and editing skills will be imperative. The Managing Editor will report to the Executive Editor. This is a full-time in-office position located in Arlington, VA.





About the Leadership Institute

Founded in 1979 by its president, Morton C. Blackwell, LI provides training in campaigns, fundraising, grassroots organizing, youth politics, and communications. The Institute teaches conservatives of all ages how to succeed in politics, government, and the media.

The Institute offers more than 50 types of training schools, workshops, and seminars; a free employment placement service; and a national field program that trains conservative students to organize campus groups.

Since 1979, LI has trained more than 250,000 conservative activists, leaders, and students. The Institute’s unique college campus network has grown to more than 2,300 conservative campus groups and newspapers.





Apply via Talent Market here.