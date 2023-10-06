Top 5 stories of the week: October 6, 2023

Below are Campus Reform’s top five stories of the week. Dive into our quick summaries to stay informed about the spread of liberal bias on college campuses.





1. EXCLUSIVE: Trans student attacks pro-life group’s display on campus

Campus Reform has obtained exclusive video showing an apparent transgender student vandalizing a pro-life table display at the University of Washington.





2. University creates administrative nightmare with exorbitant security fees for Riley Gaines event, students claim

‘As soon as we overcome one hurdle, like finding a room and figuring out what the deal is with security and ticketing, they throw another one right in our face,’ Kenna Fleig, Turning Point USA’s UNM Co-President, told Campus Reform.





3. Anti-Israel campus incidents nearly double in one year, ADL reports

The ADL tallied ‘665 campus anti-Israel incidents during the 2022-2023 academic year.’ The ADL attributes the increased number of incidents to ‘continued momentum-building in the anti-Israel movement generally.’





4. Report finds VA public colleges have highest proportion of DEI staff

Heritage fellows Jay Greene and Mike Gonzalez argue that DEI staff promote division and conformity rather than encouraging diversity on social and political issues.





5. Detransitioner says her medical ethics prof told her to look at pro-trans materials ‘with an open mind’

One of the sources the alleged professor provided maintains a chat space that has been described by Gays Against Groomers as ‘a pedophile’s paradise.’