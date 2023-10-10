THE SCROLL: Daily Wire CEO slams university responses to Hamas attacks, calls on parents to stop sending their kids

Opinion
October 10, 2023
October 10, 2023, 12:04 pm ET

”The Scroll” is Campus Reform’s serial coverage of social media postings and debates that relate to liberal bias in higher education. 

In a Tuesday tweet, Daily Wire CEO Jeremy Boreing called on parents to stop sending their children to universities that assert a neutral or anti-Israel position in response to Hamas’ weekend attacks on Israeli civilians.

Boreing urged parents not to send their children to such institutions, labeling those who do as “moral cowards.”



”Do not send your children to any university that both-sides (or worse) the current situation in Israel,” Boreing tweeted. 

”If they insist on going, don’t pay one cent of their tuition,” he added.

”If you actively support sending your children to an institution that can’t figure out the group BEHEADING BABIES IS MORE EVIL THAN THE BABIES THEMSELVES because of some academic nonsense about colonialism and intersectionality, you are a moral coward.”



