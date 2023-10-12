Opinion
'I am revolted': Guy Benson slams Northwestern for silence on Hamas attacks

'Jewish students are now seeing the genocidal murders of fellow Jews justified or even celebrated, including by some members of the NU community.'

Campus Reform
October 12, 2023, 11:05 am ET

Conservative media personality Guy Benson slammed Northwestern University for their silence on Hamas’s attacks on Israel over the weekend.

Benson called out his alma mater for refusing to issue a statement condemning the attacks, despite issuing statements on other political issues in recent times.

To the leadership of my beloved alma mater, @NorthwesternU: I’ve received notes from multiple current students and alumni expressing deeply alarm over the administration’s conspicuous silence about last weekend’s slaughter of Israelis by Hamas terrorists,” Benson wrote on X (formerly Twitter). “We all recall that NU brass issues official statements on a wide variety of issues. The new president recently condemned a SCOTUS decision with which he disagreed. The university has formally weighed in on social justice, DEI, Ukraine, police-involved shootings, LGBT issues, US immigration, January 6th and beyond. Just click and scroll.” 

”Jewish students are now seeing the genocidal murders of fellow Jews justified or even celebrated, including by some members of the NU community,” added Benson. “As noted, the school is willing and eager to weigh in on all manner of national and global controversies. Why on earth has it sat silent for days on this atrocity?”

Benson’s tweet included screenshots of statements published by the University in response to the Jan. 6 riots, the Supreme Court ruling on affirmative action in higher ed admissions, the Russia-Ukraine war, and in support of LGBT students and “Dreamers”; he also included a link to the Northwestern statements archive.

[RELATED: SJP groups at American universities release barrage of statements supporting Hamas terrorists]

Benson followed that tweet with a second one that confirmed that Northwestern would not issue a statement on the matter.

”🚨UPDATE: I’ve obtained an email from concerned Jewish alumni at @NorthwesternU, as well as a reply from the school’s new president. ‘Northwestern does not intend to make an institutional statement’ about the largest single-day slaughter of Jews since the Holocaust,” wrote Benson. “Note below that NU frequently offers institutional statements about all manner of national and geopolitical controversies.  President Schill recently condemned SCOTUS for striking down racial discrimination in college admissions, for instance.  He, and the university, are deliberately choosing silence on this. As a proud alum, I am revolted.”

