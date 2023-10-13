Reps. Foxx and Owens slam student groups for pro-Hamas statements

House Education and the Workforce Committee Chairwoman Dr. Virginia Foxx and Higher Education and Workforce Development Subcommittee Chairman Burgess Owens slammed university students for statements supporting Hamas’s terrorist attacks against Israel.

Foxx and Owens made the comments in a joint statement on Oct. 10. The statement came in response to dozens of statements from pro-Palestinian student groups on college campuses across the country, as Campus Reform has reported on extensively.

[RELATED: Campus leftists post and protest in solidarity with Hamas terrorists]

“In the strongest possible terms, we condemn the numerous statements issued by student groups at universities across the nation in support of the savage terrorist group Hamas’ atrocities and attributing responsibility for the murder, rape, and mutilation of its own citizens to Israel,” Foxx and Owens said. “Further, we denounce their participation in a so-called ‘Day of Resistance’ celebrating Hamas and targeting Israel and Jews’ right to exist. Israel has an absolute right to defend itself and its people.”

“While it is the right of all Americans—including students—to speak, it is also the right and duty of all leaders to speak loudly in response to evil rearing its head,” They added. ”Too many colleges require lock-step discipleship behind woke policies and politics. Sadly, the university system has been captured by anti-American and illiberal ideology that is developing and feeding a hatred of Jews.”

“Israel is in no way to blame. Hamas is in no way justified,” the two lawmakers continued. “As education leaders it is our responsibility to state this clearly and to ensure that all students, including Jews, benefit from a campus environment free from discrimination and violation of their civil rights.”

[RELATED: U.S. Rep. Thanedar quits DSA for promoting anti-Semitic rally in NYC]

The lawmakers announced in the statement that the Committee would hold a hearing in November to investigate anti-Semitism on campus, and the lax response by campus leaders.

”Now is not the time for antisemitism to go unchallenged, and we will expose the despicable hatred expressed on university campuses as we work to defeat the forces arrayed against Israel and Jews across the world,” they said.



