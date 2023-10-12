PHOTOS: Georgetown students share chips and Oreos at pro-Hamas event

Georgetown University’s Students for Justice in Palestine (SJP) chapter recently held an event to persuade individuals to sign its statement in support of the Palestinian resistance.

“This Wednesday, SJP is hosting a healing space for community members to come together,” read the group’s announcement on Instagram. “Join us as we support and uplift each other and the resistance movement.”





Campus Reform was on the ground at the event and captured exclusive photographs. At the event, students offered chips and Oreo cookies while playing music and discussing who had signed SJP’s statement celebrating the Palestinian resistance.

Students can be seen congregating and sharing snacks at a pro-Palestinian ‘resistance’ event.

The statement cites “settler-colonialism” as “the inhumane system that is the root cause of all violence,” going on to say that Palestinians “cannot live in peace with an apartheid, zionist regime — an ethno-religious supremacist settler-colonial political system — in power.”





“We fight for a Palestine in which all people are free and have dignity, and the only way for that to happen is for the zionist occupation of Palestine to cease,” the statement continued.

“Nothing about the resistance of October 7 is ‘unprovoked,’ and these events do not take place in a void,” the statement said of the attack by Hamas on Israel. “Palestinians are seeking freedom — tearing down the apartheid wall around the besieged Gaza Strip and returning to the neighboring land that zionist militants expelled them from.”

“At a university where the concept of ‘decolonization’ is frequently studied and used in academic discourse, it is fundamental to affirm its praxis. Decolonization entails the struggle for liberation of a colonized people from the grasp of their colonizers. Palestinian people yearn for the end of their colonial subjugation, not through theoretical discourse, but through the material abolition of violent colonial systems.”

The statement concludes by proclaiming that “[i]t is an unequivocal human right of the Palestinian people to live in freedom and with dignity. Georgetown Students for Justice in Palestine affirms that the anticolonial struggle for justice is the only way that liberation and peace can become a tangible reality.”

This is not the only time that Georgetown University’s SJP chapter has supported Hamas. As Campus Reform reported, the group reposted a statement by George Washington University’s SJP chapter condemning university President Ellen Granberg’s statement against terrorism.

In addition, the group plans to hold a “Palestinian Martyrs Vigil” on Thursday, during which it will “mourn and honor the recent and ongoing massive loss of life, and [...] stand in solidarity with the struggle for Palestinian liberation.”





Campus Reform has reached out to Georgetown University for comment and will update the story accordingly.