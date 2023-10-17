EXCLUSIVE VIDEO: Pro-Hamas UIUC students march in support of 'justified' terror attacks

Opinion
Campus Reform
October 17, 2023, 10:41 am ET


Campus Reform has obtained exclusive video footage of the recent pro-Hamas rally at the University of Illinois Urbana-Champaign. 

The event, organized by the school’s chapter of Students for Justice in Palestine, was advertised with an image honoring the Hamas terrorists who descended upon civilians with paragliders before brutally slaughtering them on Oct 7.

Students on video can be heard chanting “Resistance is justified when people are occupied.”

”In light of the upcoming national day of Palestinian resistance, SJP UIUC will be holding an emergency rally to extend our support,” read an Instagram post advertising the event. “We will be gathering to stand in solidarity with our Palestinian brothers and sisters back home fighting against one of the most oppressive and violent colonial regimes of our time. ”

”Palestinians have been pushed to their limits and have the right to engage in resistance against their oppressor, per the United Nation’s 1970 Nations General Assembly Resolution 2625. Palestinians’ freedom can only be attained through resistance,” it continued.

The event was one of many “Day of Resistance” events organized by Students for Justice in Palestine groups on America’s campus celebrating and supporting the Hamas attacks as acts of “resistance.”

