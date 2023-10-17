Opinion
EXCLUSIVE VIDEO: UMich students descend upon university president's house after he dares to condemn Hamas

Campus Reform has obtained exclusive video footage of the recent pro-Hamas rally outside of the University of Michigan Presdident's house Friday.

Campus Reform
October 17, 2023, 11:53 am ET


Campus Reform has obtained exclusive video footage of the recent pro-Hamas rally outside of the University of Michigan President’s house Friday.

The event, organized by the school’s chapter of Students for Justice in Palestine, known on campus as “Students Allied for Freedom and Equality ” was advertised with an image of university president Santa Ono, who the group says “intentionally failed to make any mention of Palestinian lives in his recent wide spread email” addressing what the president characterized as “Mideast violence.”

”Violence is never the answer,” Ono said in his statement.

”Yet today our campus communities are reeling in the wake of the horrific attack by Hamas terrorists on Israeli citizens and the immense loss of civilian lives,” he continued.

”This violence has caused profound pain within the internationally and culturally diverse University of Michigan community. It is almost certain that more innocent civilians will lose their lives as the fighting escalates”

Students on video can be heard chanting “Resistance is justified when people are occupied,” and “The people united will never be defeated.”

